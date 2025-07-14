SecArmy and CSA Visit Australia for TS25 Precision Strike Milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George meet with Minister of Defence Industry and Capability for Delivery of Australia, Pay Conroy, and Chief of the Australian Army, Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, at Mt. Bundey, Australia, for a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) live-fire exercise during Talisman Sabre on July 25, 2025. This was the first time the PrSM was fired in Australia and from an Australian High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)