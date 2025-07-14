USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 26, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Spewler, from Hampton Bays, N.Y., stands watch in the pilot house of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ismael Martinez)