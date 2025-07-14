Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers [Image 20 of 20]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ismael Martinez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 26, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Spewler, from Hampton Bays, N.Y., stands watch in the pilot house of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ismael Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 23:39
    Photo ID: 9206606
    VIRIN: 250726-N-IM467-1037
    Resolution: 5246x3497
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Ismael Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

