Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland

    REDFORD BARRACKS, EDINBURGH, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps rehearse at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K. on July 25, 2025. The Fife and Drum Corps rehearsed their show in preparation for performance in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 18:47
    Photo ID: 9206475
    VIRIN: 250726-A-MO284-1007
    Resolution: 5587x3725
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: REDFORD BARRACKS, EDINBURGH, CITY OF, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Gabriel Bacewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland
    Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    REMT
    Special Band Member

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download