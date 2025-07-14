Fife and Drum Corps rehearsal at Redford Barracks, Scotland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps rehearse at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K. on July 25, 2025. The Fife and Drum Corps rehearsed their show in preparation for performance as part of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)