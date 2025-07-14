Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conduct Battle Drill 1A, React to Contact, during STX lanes at Annual Training on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 24, 2025. Soldiers also threw practice hand grenades as part of the dynamic field exercises, reinforcing muscle memory, small-unit tactics, and readiness for deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9206459
    VIRIN: 250724-A-KK913-9059
    Resolution: 5827x4384
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training
    STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download