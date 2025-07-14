STX Lanes: 130th FAB Soldiers train at 2025 Annual Training

Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conduct Battle Drill 1A, React to Contact, during STX lanes at Annual Training on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 24, 2025. Soldiers also threw practice hand grenades as part of the dynamic field exercises, reinforcing muscle memory, small-unit tactics, and readiness for deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9206458
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-KK913-9204
|Resolution:
|6087x3740
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
