Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 26, 2025) – The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) arrives in Lae, Papua New Guinea, in support of Pacific Partnership, July 26, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 03:55
    Photo ID: 9205984
    VIRIN: 250726-N-YV347-1126
    Resolution: 8146x5431
    Size: 18.08 MB
    Location: LAE, PG
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025
    The USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025
    The USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2025 RETURNS TO PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Pearl Harbor
    PP25
    Pacific Partnership 2025
    Pacific Partnership
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download