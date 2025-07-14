PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2025 RETURNS TO PAPUA NEW GUINEA

LAE, Papua New Guinea – Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific., July, 26.



Returning to Papua New Guinea following last year’s visit to Port Moresby and Wewak, the mission team will work to strengthen relationships, and bolster host nation capacity in order to provide humanitarian services, and support efforts to prepare and respond to potential natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific region. Engagements for this year’s mission are scheduled to take place across Lae and Port Moresby.



At the invitation of Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership’s mission is based on the shared goal of enhancing partnerships with allied nations and building mutual understanding. People-to-people relationships, forged over decades of joint exercises, exchanges, and collaborative response to real-world crises, illustrate the value we place in our allies and partners, and our enduring commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific as well as Papua New Guinea outreach events. This year’s mission, featuring nearly 1500 personnel from the United States and participating nations including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea (ROK), Singapore, and the United Kingdom.



“I am excited for what Pacific Partnership 2025 is bringing to Papua New Guinea and grateful for the help of the eight partner nations who are here with us in this effort,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Stefanik, Mission Commander. “The focus is on collective capacity building that strengthens our collaboration with our allies and partners, beginning here in Papua New Guinea -- providing opportunities to develop operations, activities and investments as we prepare in calm for times of crisis."



While in Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership 2025 will provide tailored medical subject-matter exchanges and community education, conduct repairs at a local schoolhouse, and knowledge exchanges with exercises covering disaster response and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, accompanied by band members from the supporting nations, will perform in a variety of community engagements.



“We plan to create lasting bonds of friendship and trust between mission partners and host nations by coming together to prepare in calm, in order to be able to respond quickly in crisis.” said Col. Matt Churchward, Deputy Mission Commander.



Pacific Partnership 2025 underscores the essential role public health plays in strengthening regional cooperation, improving medical readiness, and building trust among partner nations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2025 Date Posted: 07.26.2025 00:59 Story ID: 543920 Location: PG Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2025 RETURNS TO PAPUA NEW GUINEA, by CPO Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.