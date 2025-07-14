Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration [Image 10 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORIES — A Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 offloads a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) demonstration led by the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) in Indian Ocean Territories Territories, July 22, 2025. The activity is part of Project OPEROSE, which is the Australian Defence Force and U.S. military operational testing and evaluation of a combined Command and Control node for theatre-level precision targeting and long-range fires. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 02:28
    Photo ID: 9205934
    VIRIN: 250722-A-GS967-1009
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 41.17 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration
    3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3MDTF
    TS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download