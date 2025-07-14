3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORIES — A Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 offloads a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) demonstration led by the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) in Indian Ocean Territories Territories, July 22, 2025. The activity is part of Project OPEROSE, which is the Australian Defence Force and U.S. military operational testing and evaluation of a combined Command and Control node for theatre-level precision targeting and long-range fires. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)