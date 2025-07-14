3MDTF Projects Combined Joint Combat Power to Indian Ocean Territories During HIRAIN Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORIES — The 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) led a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) demonstration in Indian Ocean Territories, July 22, 2025. A Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 transported the force package from the Northern Territory to Indian Ocean Territories, with personnel and equipment from 3MDTF, the U.S. 1-3 Field Artillery Regiment, the Australian 2nd Division, 464 Squadron, and the 10th Brigade. The activity is part of Project OPEROSE, which is the Australian Defence Force and U.S. military operational testing and evaluation of a combined Command and Control node for theatre-level precision targeting and long-range fires. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)