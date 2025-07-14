Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Guam Liberation Day Parade [Image 5 of 5]

    81st Guam Liberation Day Parade

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    From left, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Jeff Cook, the First Gentleman of Guam, and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero attend the 81st Guam Liberation Day Parade inHagåtña, Guam, July 21, 2025. This year’s theme was “Fanohge CHamoru,” the opening line of Guam's national anthem meaning “Stand Ye Guamanians.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 01:00
    VIRIN: 250721-F-CN281-1058
    Location: HAGATNA, GU
