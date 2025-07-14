Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Jeff Cook, the First Gentleman of Guam, and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero attend the 81st Guam Liberation Day Parade inHagåtña, Guam, July 21, 2025. This year’s theme was “Fanohge CHamoru,” the opening line of Guam's national anthem meaning “Stand Ye Guamanians.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)