Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero gives opening remarks before the 81st Guam Liberation Day Parade inHagåtña, Guam, July 21, 2025. The parade celebrated Guam being liberated by U.S. service members in 1944 during World World II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)