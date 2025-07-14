Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | Track and Field [Image 3 of 3]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | Track and Field

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force medaling in track and field at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 22, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

