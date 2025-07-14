2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | MSgt Tania Miranda Banks | Track and Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MSgt Tania Miranda Banks medaling in track and field at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 22, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025.



The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)