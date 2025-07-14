Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Navy competes in Warrior Games 2025 [Image 7 of 9]

    Team Navy competes in Warrior Games 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Caleb Kissner 

    Navy Wounded Warrior

    250725-N-VC040-2276 Team Navy readies for a serve during sitting volleyball competition during the 2025 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 25, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)

