2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | TSgt Brandon Clement

TSgt Brandon Clement (Center) posed with his family during the 2025 DoD Warrior Games family event. Team Air Force friends and family gathered with competitors and the wounded warrior community for a night of comradery and celebration during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games Friends and Family Event, Colorado Spring, CO.



The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)