Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | TSgt Jessica Garcia [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | TSgt Jessica Garcia

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    TSgt Jessica Garcia (center) the 2025 DoD Warrior Games family event. Team Air Force friends and family gathered with competitors and the wounded warrior community for a night of comradery and celebration during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games Friends and Family Event, Colorado Spring, CO.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 22:14
    Photo ID: 9205744
    VIRIN: 250725-F-XX948-3815
    Resolution: 6250x4167
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | TSgt Jessica Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | TSgt Brandon Clement
    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | TSgt Nicole Stickel
    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | TSgt Jessica Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download