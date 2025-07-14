Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    CORAL SEA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250725-N-QR506-1202 CORAL SEA (July 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jaquan Morgan, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepares to launch a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the ship’s flight deck, while conducting flight operations, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9205722
    VIRIN: 250725-N-QR506-1202
    Resolution: 8043x5362
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America
    VMM 265
    31st MEU
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Flight Operations

