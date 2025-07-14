USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-QR506-1202 CORAL SEA (July 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jaquan Morgan, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepares to launch a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the ship’s flight deck, while conducting flight operations, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)