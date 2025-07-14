Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    CORAL SEA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250725-N-QR506-1080 CORAL SEA (July 25, 2025) U.S. Marines with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, tie down a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to VMM 265 (Rein.), 31st MEU, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Coral Sea, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9205719
    VIRIN: 250725-N-QR506-1080
    Resolution: 8009x5339
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America
    VMM 265
    31st MEU
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Flight Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download