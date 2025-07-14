Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operation Holistic Warrior brought together Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Battalion and the 25th Infantry Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team to focus on behavior change and whole-Soldier development. As one of only two initiatives of its kind in the Army Reserve, the program emphasized empowerment over remediation, redefining “high risk” as “high growth.” The 9th Mission Support Command’s execution stood out for immediately employing newly trained H2F integrators, offering a model for future Reserve readiness efforts.