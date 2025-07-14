Operation Holistic Warrior brought together Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Battalion and the 25th Infantry Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team to focus on behavior change and whole-Soldier development. As one of only two initiatives of its kind in the Army Reserve, the program emphasized empowerment over remediation, redefining “high risk” as “high growth.” The 9th Mission Support Command’s execution stood out for immediately employing newly trained H2F integrators, offering a model for future Reserve readiness efforts.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9205239
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-RS492-1487
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|680.39 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Holistic Warrior: 9th MSC Redefines Readiness Through Behavior Change and Empowerment
