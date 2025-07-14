Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Cody Ford 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Operation Holistic Warrior brought together Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Battalion and the 25th Infantry Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team to focus on behavior change and whole-Soldier development. As one of only two initiatives of its kind in the Army Reserve, the program emphasized empowerment over remediation, redefining “high risk” as “high growth.” The 9th Mission Support Command’s execution stood out for immediately employing newly trained H2F integrators, offering a model for future Reserve readiness efforts.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9205239
    VIRIN: 250723-A-RS492-1487
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 680.39 KB
    Location: US
    Holistic Warrior: 9th MSC Redefines Readiness Through Behavior Change and Empowerment

