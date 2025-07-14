Holistic Warrior: 9th MSC Redefines Readiness Through Behavior Change and Empowerment

Photo By Cody Ford | Operation Holistic Warrior brought together Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Cody Ford | Operation Holistic Warrior brought together Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Battalion and the 25th Infantry Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team to focus on behavior change and whole-Soldier development. As one of only two initiatives of its kind in the Army Reserve, the program emphasized empowerment over remediation, redefining “high risk” as “high growth.” The 9th Mission Support Command’s execution stood out for immediately employing newly trained H2F integrators, offering a model for future Reserve readiness efforts. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Battalion partnered with the 25th Infantry Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team to take part in Operation Holistic Warrior — a groundbreaking behavioral change initiative aimed at empowering Soldiers to reclaim ownership of their health, performance, and resilience.



This pilot program marked a significant step forward in integrating holistic human performance strategies into the U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) formation. Unlike traditional remedial efforts that focus solely on correcting deficiencies, Operation Holistic Warrior emphasized growth, potential, and long-term change — targeting the whole Soldier, not just the metrics.



“What if individuals who still have a heart to serve are met with the resources to assist in the behavior change process?” said Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Rice, H2F Systems Developer at the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT). “We believe that Soldiers labeled as ‘high risk’ are, in actuality, high-growth individuals. The most resilient and effective fighters are those who have navigated significant change.”



The initiative is one of only two of its kind across the Army Reserve — the first being launched by the 81st Readiness Division. According to Rice, who has had visibility on both programs, the 9th Mission Support Command’s approach focused deeply on developing the individual as a whole: “They’re not just looking at risk factors in a negative sense — they’re asking, ‘How can we make this human weapon system better? How can we help the Soldier understand and improve themselves?’”



A key strength of the 9th MSC’s execution was the immediate application of newly trained Holistic Health and Fitness Integrators. Six integrators — fresh out of their certification course — were given the opportunity to lead teams through the multi-day behavior change process, ensuring they could immediately apply their skills and build confidence.



“One of the beautiful things that happened here was intentional planning,” Rice added. “These integrators were trained, certified, and empowered to lead. So far, I haven’t seen any other command execute that kind of immediate implementation. Major props to the 9th MSC for that.”



The event also served as a proof of concept for U.S. Army Reserve units partnering with active-duty H2F teams as a bridging strategy until Compo 2 and 3 receive their own H2F fielding resources. Quantitative data and qualitative feedback collected throughout the program are already being used to help Reserve leadership identify solutions to readiness challenges unique to the USAR — such as geographic dispersion, limited on-site resources, and inconsistent access to performance education.



As the Army continues modernizing its approach to human performance, Operation Holistic Warrior represents not just an intervention, but a cultural shift. It redefines “readiness” as something rooted not only in physical ability, but in the mental, emotional, and behavioral wellness of every Soldier.