    NSWAC at USNA Wrestling Camp

    250625-N-LW994-1833 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 25, 2025) – A U.S. Navy SEAL drills with wrestlers at the U.S. Naval Academy wrestling camp on June 25, 2025. Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command (NSWAC) sailors were at the week-long wrestling camp to mentor and train young wrestlers from around the country and tell them about career opportunities available in the Naval Special Warfare community. NSWAC conducts public outreach for Naval Special Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWAC at USNA Wrestling Camp [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

