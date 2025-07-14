NSWAC at USNA Wrestling Camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250624-N-LW994-1152 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 24, 2025) – A U.S. Navy SEAL leads a group of youth wrestlers through exercises at the U.S. Naval Academy on June 24, 2025. Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command (NSWAC) sailors were at the week-long wrestling camp to mentor and train young wrestlers from around the country and tell them about career opportunities available in the Naval Special Warfare community. NSWAC conducts public outreach for Naval Special Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)