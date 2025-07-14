U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 CULEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2029 participate in a culminating exercise (CULEX) in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 21, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)