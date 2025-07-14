U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 CULEX

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2029 participate in a culminating exercise (CULEX) in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 21, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 14:35
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
