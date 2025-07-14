Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fighter Wing: Elite Airman of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Fighter Wing: Elite Airman of the Week

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Moreno, 4th Munitions Squadron armament maintenance member, poses for a portrait photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 25, 2025. Moreno cut a five-year backlog by 75%, boosted gun system readiness to a five-year high, and reclaimed 12 man-hours weekly. These contributions earned him the title of “Elite Airmen of the Week” and personal recognition from the 4th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9203917
    VIRIN: 250725-F-UV910-9385
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing: Elite Airman of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Fighter Wing: Elite Airman of the Week
    4th Fighter Wing: Elite Airman of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download