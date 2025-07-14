4th Fighter Wing: Elite Airman of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Moreno, 4th Munitions Squadron armament maintenance member, assembles a 20 mm multibarrel that will be internally mounted on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 25, 2025. Moreno cut a five-year backlog by 75%, boosted gun system readiness to a five-year high, and reclaimed 12 man-hours weekly. These contributions earned him the title of “Elite Airmen of the Week” and personal recognition from the 4th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)