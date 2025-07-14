Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Debbie Wanko, deputy assistant chief of staff G-8, Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES), receives the Civilian of the Year award during the Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year awards at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, July 23, 2025. Wanko received the senior Civilian of the Year award for her expert knowledge, fiscal readiness and operational effectiveness as she managed a budget of $450 million, Wanko’s expertise directly contributed to a historic fiscal year ending, resulting in a 99.9 percent obligation rate and MARFORRES' first clean audit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)