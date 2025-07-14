Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year Awards [Image 8 of 8]

    Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year Awards

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    Debbie Wanko, deputy assistant chief of staff G-8, Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES), receives the Civilian of the Year award during the Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year awards at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, July 23, 2025. Wanko received the senior Civilian of the Year award for her expert knowledge, fiscal readiness and operational effectiveness as she managed a budget of $450 million, Wanko’s expertise directly contributed to a historic fiscal year ending, resulting in a 99.9 percent obligation rate and MARFORRES' first clean audit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)

    This work, Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year Awards [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Edward Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    Civilian of the Year
    Marine Corps Support Facility
    Ceremony
    Award

