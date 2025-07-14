Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year Awards [Image 7 of 8]

    Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year Awards

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    Lauren Yaw, left, muster program manager, Marine Corps Individual Support Activity, Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES), and Debbie Wanko, right, deputy assistant chief of staff G-8, MARFORRES, pose for a photo after the Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year awards at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, July 23, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Civilian of the Year Award honors civilian Marines whose outstanding service and dedication have made a lasting impact on the mission of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9203862
    VIRIN: 250723-M-KH336-1154
    Resolution: 5305x3537
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year Awards [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Edward Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Civilian of the Year
    Marine Corps Support Facility
    Ceremony
    Award

