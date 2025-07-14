Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lauren Yaw, left, muster program manager, Marine Corps Individual Support Activity, Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES), and Debbie Wanko, right, deputy assistant chief of staff G-8, MARFORRES, pose for a photo after the Marine Forces Reserve 2024 Civilian of the Year awards at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, July 23, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Civilian of the Year Award honors civilian Marines whose outstanding service and dedication have made a lasting impact on the mission of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)