Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville honors local first responders with public service commendation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jason Aleksak, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, poses with fire Deputy Chief Chris Pacetti of the St. Augustine Fire Department and police Cmdr. Joshua Underwood of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at St. Augustine Fire Department in St. Augustine, Florida, July 24, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville recognized Deputy Chief Chris Pacetti of the St. Augustine Fire Department and police Cmdr. Joshua Underwood of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office with the Coast Guard Public Service Commendation.