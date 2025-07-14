Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville honors local first responders with public service commendation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Capt. Jason Aleksak, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, presents fire Deputy Chief Chris Pacetti of the St. Augustine Fire Department with the Coast Guard Public Service Commendation at St. Augustine Fire Department in St. Augustine, Florida, July 24, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville recognized Deputy Chief Chris Pacetti of the St. Augustine Fire Department and police Cmdr. Joshua Underwood of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office with the Coast Guard Public Service Commendation.

