910 AW 2025 Civilian Commander's Call

Stacy Dunn, Senior Civilian of the Second Quarter from the 910th Airlift Wing, poses for a photo with the 910th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Chris Sedlacek and 910th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon during the July Civilian Commander's Call, July 24, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. This program is designed to recognize civilians who display superior leadership, excel in job performance and demonstrate high levels of personal and professional achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie Hatheway)