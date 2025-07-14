Judith Fortune, 910th Operations Group, poses for a photo with the 910th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Chris Sedlacek and 910th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon after being recognized with her 50-Year Civilian Service Award during the July Civilian Commander's Call, July 24, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. This program is designed to recognize civilians who display superior leadership, excel in job performance and demonstrate high levels of personal and professional achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie Hatheway)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9203401
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-XD991-1000
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 910 AW 2025 Civilian Commander's Call [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Donald Hatheway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.