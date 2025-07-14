Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Galley Special Luncheon [Image 4 of 4]

    NSA Souda Bay Galley Special Luncheon

    GREECE

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 23, 2025) Allen Greer, watch captain, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Minoan Taverna, speaks to local Greek leadership during the monthly “special meal” celebrating birthdays in July onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece on July 23, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:39
    Photo ID: 9203373
    VIRIN: 250723-N-NO067-1074
    Resolution: 8171x5447
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GR
