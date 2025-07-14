NSA Souda Bay Galley Special Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 23, 2025) Nicholaos Kalogeris, deputy regional governor of Chania, Greece, orders food at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Minoan Taverna, during the monthly “special meal” celebrating birthdays in July onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece on July 23, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)