    386th ECONS immersion brief [Image 3 of 3]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leaders conduct a site visit alongside 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron personnel for a sand mitigation project within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. The project aims to reduce sand buildup caused by high winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:02
    Photo ID: 9203292
    VIRIN: 250708-F-MC101-1157
    Resolution: 3879x2591
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 386th ECONS immersion brief [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Contracting

