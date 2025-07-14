386th ECONS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leaders conduct a site visit alongside 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron personnel for a sand mitigation project within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. The project aims to reduce sand buildup caused by high winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)