386th ECONS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Sabellico, middle, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron commander, briefs senior leaders during a site visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. The 386th AEW senior leadership team visit focused on ongoing sand mitigation efforts to maintain security and infrastructure integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)