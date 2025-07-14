Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ECONS immersion brief [Image 2 of 3]

    386th ECONS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Sabellico, middle, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron commander, briefs senior leaders during a site visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. The 386th AEW senior leadership team visit focused on ongoing sand mitigation efforts to maintain security and infrastructure integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:02
    Photo ID: 9203291
    VIRIN: 250708-F-MC101-1134
    Resolution: 4000x2672
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th ECONS immersion brief [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Contracting

