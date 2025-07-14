Camp Casey celebrates 250th Chaplain Corp Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camp Casey celebrates the U.S. Army Chaplain Corp Anniversary at West Casey Chapel, Camp Casey, South Korea, July 25. July 29th marks the 250th Anniversary since the establishment by Congress of the Chaplain corps, highlighting the importance of their support and sustainment to troops since the foundation of our nation. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Bryson Walker)