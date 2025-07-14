Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey celebrates 250th Chaplain Corp Anniversary [Image 5 of 6]

    Camp Casey celebrates 250th Chaplain Corp Anniversary

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey celebrates the U.S. Army Chaplain Corp Anniversary at West Casey Chapel, Camp Casey, South Korea, July 25. July 29th marks the 250th Anniversary since the establishment by Congress of the Chaplain corps, highlighting the importance of their support and sustainment to troops since the foundation of our nation. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Bryson Walker)

