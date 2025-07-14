Camp Casey celebrates 250th Chaplain Corp Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members and civilians enjoy a meal provided by Camp Casey Chaplain office during the Chaplain Corp Anniversary luncheon at West Casey Chapel, Camp Casey, South Korea, July 25. July 29th marks the 250th Anniversary since the establishment by Congress of the Chaplain corps, highlighting the importance of their support and sustainment to troops since the foundation of our nation. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Bryson Walker)