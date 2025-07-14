A child from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participates in a relay race during a Vacation Bible School at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2025. The MCAS Iwakuni chapel’s 3-day Vacation Bible School taught children from the installation about the Bible through various interactive activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 00:47
|Photo ID:
|9203054
|VIRIN:
|250716-M-AA976-1396
|Resolution:
|4455x6683
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Vacation Bible School 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.