MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Vacation Bible School 2025

A child from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participates in a relay race during a Vacation Bible School at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2025. The MCAS Iwakuni chapel’s 3-day Vacation Bible School taught children from the installation about the Bible through various interactive activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)