Unified in achievement: Honoring support to Australia’s missile defense drill

BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, Australia — Brig. Gen. Parker, commanding general of 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, presents a coin to Cpl. Jordan Perez-Castillo, assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, for his outstanding work supporting the Australian National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System live fire exercise on July 15, 2025 at Bradshaw Field Training Area, Australia. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)