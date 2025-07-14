Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified in achievement: Honoring support to Australia’s missile defense drill [Image 1 of 5]

    Unified in achievement: Honoring support to Australia’s missile defense drill

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, Australia — Brig. Gen. Parker, commanding general of 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, presents a coin to Sgt. Jonathon Galvan, 314th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, for his outstanding work supporting the Australian National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System live fire exercise on July 15, 2025 at Bradshaw Field Training Area, Australia. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 22:33
    Photo ID: 9202840
    VIRIN: 250715-A-TR140-1010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Unified in achievement: Honoring support to Australia’s missile defense drill [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    94th AAMDC
    Ground Based Air Defense
    Air and Missile Defense
    38th ADA BDE
    TS25
    talismansabre25

