The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Color Guard stands tall during the Powerhouse Brigade’s change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Walker, South Korea, July 18.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9202771
|VIRIN:
|250718-A-SJ091-3851
|Resolution:
|6652x4640
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd AFSB welcomes Nixon, bids farewell to Harvey in change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd AFSB welcomes Nixon, bids farewell to Harvey in change of responsibility ceremony
No keywords found.