403rd AFSB welcomes Nixon, bids farewell to Harvey in change of responsibility ceremony

CAMP WALKER, Daegu, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana S. Nixon and said goodbye to Command Sgt. Maj. Cedric D. Harvey during a change of responsibility ceremony here, July 18.



Nixon came to the 403rd AFSB from the U.S. Army Garrison-Okinawa, Japan, where she served as garrison command sergeant major.



Col. Henry C. Brown, commander, 403rd AFSB, welcomed guests to the ceremony and praised Harvey’s efforts in his remarks.



“Over the past two years, Command Sergeant Major Harvey has not only been the senior enlisted advisor this brigade, he's been its heartbeat,” Brown said. “His leadership didn't just move the needle, it shifted the culture. This brigade's excellence is a reflection of your service and sacrifice. You have made a lasting impact that will echo long after you leave.”



Brown went on to highlight Nixon’s qualities and welcome her to the Powerhouse Brigade.



“Command Sergeant Major Nixon brings with her exactly the right blend of experience, vision, and tenacity to this brigade,” Brown said. “With her deep understanding of logistics readiness center operations, she brings a unique operational fluency. I know you're stepping into some big boots, but you're not here to fill them. You're here to build on them, and I have every confidence that under your leadership, the 403rd AFSB will continue to reach greater heights.”



Harvey thanked numerous individuals both past and present, underscored the challenges of the changing environment, and welcomed Nixon in his remarks.



“As the army advances its transformation initiatives towards a more agile force, complacency and narrow mindedness are luxuries we cannot afford. One thing is unequivocal – this organization will always carry a no fail mission. Our Warfighters depend on the seamless capabilities provided by the Army Material Command and Army Sustainment Command through this brigade,” Harvey said. “I am fully confident that the Army made the right choice in selecting you for this position as I humbly pass the responsibility of command sergeant major to you continue to uphold and elevate the relevance of this vital role,” Harvey said. “I dedicated myself to leaving this esteemed organization in a stronger position than when I arrived. Never lose sight that confidence, commitment and character leads to the foundation of trust, loyalty and credibility. On the Line, Maintaining the Warriors, Powerhouse Seven signing off the net.”



Nixon thanked Harvey for his efforts and expressed her desire to work with the Powerhouse Team in her first remarks as the brigade’s newest senior enlisted advisor.



“I want to thank Command Sergeant Major Harvey for his outstanding leadership and dedication over the past two years. I wish you all the best as you continue on to your future assignment,” Nixon said. “To the Powerhouse Team, let us embrace the future together and continue to shine your excellence on all that we do. Thank you all for attending, Maintaining the Warriors, Powerhouse Seven signing on.



Following the ceremony, a welcome reception for Nixon was held at the 403rd AFSB brigade headquarters on Camp Henry, Daegu, South Korea.



To view/download photos of the Change of Responsibility (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums/

