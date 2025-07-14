Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG aviators assist with Operation Colony Glacier 2025 [Image 9 of 11]

    AKARNG aviators assist with Operation Colony Glacier 2025

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators transport the Operation Colony Glacier recovery team to Colony Glacier on a UH-60 Black Hawk, a C-124 Globemaster debris field in Alaska, July 23, 2025. The AKARNG have a joint partnership with the Operation Colony Glacier team, providing resources and transportation to the glacier from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:03
    Photo ID: 9202444
    VIRIN: 250723-Z-SR689-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, AKARNG aviators assist with Operation Colony Glacier 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guard
    Recovery Operations
    AKNG
    Colony Glacier
    Aviation

