AKARNG aviators assist with Operation Colony Glacier 2025

Alaska Army National Guard aviators transport the Operation Colony Glacier recovery team to Colony Glacier on a UH-60 Black Hawk, a C-124 Globemaster debris field in Alaska, July 23, 2025. The AKARNG have a joint partnership with the Operation Colony Glacier team, providing resources and transportation to the glacier from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)