Alaska Army National Guard aviators transport the Operation Colony Glacier recovery team to Colony Glacier on a UH-60 Black Hawk, a C-124 Globemaster debris field in Alaska, July 23, 2025. The AKARNG have a joint partnership with the Operation Colony Glacier team, providing resources and transportation to the glacier from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 18:03
|Photo ID:
|9202440
|VIRIN:
|250723-Z-SR689-1009
|Resolution:
|5923x3949
|Size:
|13.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKARNG aviators assist with Operation Colony Glacier 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.