Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park

    PINE GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Swatara State Park located in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, boasts a remarkably wide variety of trees, wildflowers and wildlife as seen on July 24, 2025. The Park consists of rolling fields and woodlands situated in the Swatara Valley, between Second and Blue mountains. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 17:00
    Photo ID: 9202178
    VIRIN: 250724-Z-OJ073-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.12 MB
    Location: PINE GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night at Fort Indiantown Gap
    Night at Fort Indiantown Gap
    Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park
    Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park
    Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park
    Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download