Environmental Diversity At The Swatara State Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Swatara State Park located in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, boasts a remarkably wide variety of trees, wildflowers and wildlife as seen on July 24, 2025. The Park consists of rolling fields and woodlands situated in the Swatara Valley, between Second and Blue mountains. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)