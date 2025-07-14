Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Heroes in Training: Tinker Hosts First Junior Firefighter Camp [Image 20 of 20]

    Future Heroes in Training: Tinker Hosts First Junior Firefighter Camp

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Junior Firefighter camp participants watch as a fire truck ladder extends during a demonstration at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., July 17, 2025. The camp introduced kids to firefighting equipment and emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 9202176
    VIRIN: 250717-F-QT818-1058
    Resolution: 5971x3973
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: US
    Tinker Air Force Base
    72nd Air Base Wing
    Tinker Youth Center

